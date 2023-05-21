Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap on his new film's title: 'Kennedy' is the nickname of actor Vikram

Anurag said that Rahul Bhat was not his first choice for the film.

Published: 21st May 2023 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram and Anurag Kashyap

Vikram and Anurag Kashyap (File Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

Anurag Kashyap recently revealed in an interview the reason behind his new film being Kennedy.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival. His directorial Kennedy has been selected for a Midnight Screening at the festival.

The film features actors Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal.

In an interview with Film Companion, Anurag said that Rahul was not his first choice for the film. "I actually had a specific actor in mind when I wrote this film. Which is why the film is called Kennedy."

When asked who the actor is, the director said, “Because that actor's nickname is Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul. I said, ‘Read it’. His reaction, his response was enthusiastic. And not like an actor's. And he was like, 'Yeh Kaun kar raha hai (Who is doing this role)?' I said, 'Karega (Will you do it)?' He said, 'Me?' I said, 'Yes, but you will have to give it all'. And he was supposed to do some films. He gave eight months of his life to Kennedy."

Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane recently shared photos of them attending the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

