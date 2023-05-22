Home Entertainment Hindi

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla' fame found dead in Mumbai flat

The 33-year-old was anot keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area.

Published: 22nd May 2023 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 06:54 PM

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri here on Monday, police said.

Rajput (33) was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official said.

The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

"We have not found anything suspicious about Rajput's death so far. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and his body has been sent for autopsy," the official added.

Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".

