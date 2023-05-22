Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla' fame found dead in Mumbai flat

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri here on Monday, police said.

Rajput (33) was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official said.

The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

"We have not found anything suspicious about Rajput's death so far. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and his body has been sent for autopsy," the official added.

Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".

MUMBAI: Actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri here on Monday, police said. Rajput (33) was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Singh Rajput OFFICIAL (@adityasinghrajput_official)googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. "We have not found anything suspicious about Rajput's death so far. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and his body has been sent for autopsy," the official added. Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".