Home Entertainment Hindi

Dunki ‘drop 1’ out: Shah Rukh Khan plays Punjabi boy with London dreams

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. 

Published: 02nd November 2023 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Dunki_Drop1

A shot from from Dunki drop 1.

By Express News Service

The first glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, labelled ‘Drop 1’ by the makers, was released on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday on Thursday. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.

The ‘Drop 1’ opens with Shah Rukh dressed in a black pathani, being followed by a bunch of people in a vast expanse of arid, barren land. As they soldier on, on top of a hill a sniper is aiming towards them. The tale then shifts to a small village in Punjab, housing different characters like Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), Balli (Anil Grover) and Buggu (Vikram Kochhar). All of them are harbouring dreams of going to London. Boman Irani plays Gulati in the film, who seems to be a teacher for IELTS coaching. The ‘Drop 1’ is filled with Hirani’s signature humour.

Sharing the teaser on X, Shah Rukh wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…”

The film is slated to release on December 22 and is expected to clash with Prabhas’s Salaar.

(This story appeared originally on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dunki Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp