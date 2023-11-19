'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 56

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Dhoom" director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence here, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56.

Gadhvi, who was three days shy of his 57th birthday, is best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films' "Dhoom" franchise, "Dhoom" (2004) and "Dhoom 2" (2006).

According to Gadhvi's daughter, the director was "perfectly healthy". "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence.We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack.He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with "Tere Liye", which he followed up with 2002's "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", his first project with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi pic.twitter.com/1wstfQZpFO — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 19, 2023

In a statement shared on X, the studio said the "magic Gadhvi created on screen will be cherished forever". "May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi," it further read.

Gadhvi gained prominence with his third directorial, the stylish action thriller "Dhoom", which made motorbiking a rage among Indian youth in the early 2000s.

The 2002 film followed the story of a cat and mouse game between a gang of motorbike robbers, led by Kabir (John Abraham), and Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), a Mumbai cop who teams up with Ali (Uday Chopra), a motorbike dealer to stop them.

It also starred Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. The success of "Dhoom" spawned a film franchise. Gadhvi also directed its superhit sequel "Dhoom 2".

The 2006 film starred Abhishek, Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Abhishek said he was shocked beyond belief by the filmmaker's sudden demise.

"Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this.

I'm shocked beyond belief," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo he took of Gadhvi while they were filming the climax of "Dhoom 2" in South Africa.

Tweet by 'Dhoom' actor Abhishek Bachchan.

"You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother," Abhishek added.

Gadhvi's other film credits are "Kidnap" (2008), "Ajab Gazabb Love" (2012) and "Operation Parindey", his last directorial which was released in 2020. Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: "Dhoom" director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence here, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56. Gadhvi, who was three days shy of his 57th birthday, is best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films' "Dhoom" franchise, "Dhoom" (2004) and "Dhoom 2" (2006). According to Gadhvi's daughter, the director was "perfectly healthy". "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence.We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack.He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with "Tere Liye", which he followed up with 2002's "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", his first project with Yash Raj Films (YRF). The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi pic.twitter.com/1wstfQZpFO — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 19, 2023 In a statement shared on X, the studio said the "magic Gadhvi created on screen will be cherished forever". "May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi," it further read. Gadhvi gained prominence with his third directorial, the stylish action thriller "Dhoom", which made motorbiking a rage among Indian youth in the early 2000s. The 2002 film followed the story of a cat and mouse game between a gang of motorbike robbers, led by Kabir (John Abraham), and Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), a Mumbai cop who teams up with Ali (Uday Chopra), a motorbike dealer to stop them. It also starred Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. The success of "Dhoom" spawned a film franchise. Gadhvi also directed its superhit sequel "Dhoom 2". The 2006 film starred Abhishek, Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Abhishek said he was shocked beyond belief by the filmmaker's sudden demise. "Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I'm shocked beyond belief," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo he took of Gadhvi while they were filming the climax of "Dhoom 2" in South Africa. Tweet by 'Dhoom' actor Abhishek Bachchan. "You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother," Abhishek added. Gadhvi's other film credits are "Kidnap" (2008), "Ajab Gazabb Love" (2012) and "Operation Parindey", his last directorial which was released in 2020. Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp