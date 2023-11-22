Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' becomes the most watched Netflix film in India

Home Entertainment Hindi

Directed by Atlee, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Atlee's high-octane actioner 'Jawan' starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

By Express News Service

After amassing thousands of crores at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has become the most watched film in India on Netflix across all languages.

Directed by Atlee, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on September 7 and had its OTT premiere on November 2.

Reeling in the success of the film on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan shared, "I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film."

"The overwhelming response we've received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian cinema. Jawan is not just a film, it's a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn’t be prouder of its success on Netflix."

The film was released in theatres on September 7. It ran in theatres for over 50 days and earned over Rs 640 crore at the domestic box office. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 1146.78 crore.

