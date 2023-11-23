'Animal' trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor and daddy issues

By Express News Service

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama 'Animal' was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga ('Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh'), also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Arjun Singh, son of industrialist Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), in 'Animal'. We see how since childhood, Arjun adored Balbir but he never had time for him. In various scenes, it is shown how Ranbir’s Arjun is vociferously trying to get the approval of his father. “Do you like my haircut?” he asks him in a sequence. “Even long hair suits you,” replies Anil Kapoor. Then we see Ranbir with long locks and a bushy beard. The trailer shows the unhealthy servitude and love Arjun has for his father. After a fatal attack is made on Balbir, Arjun vows for revenge but his methods might be too extreme. “I will burn the world down,” he announces. We see him raining bullets out of a machine gun. A bloodied Bobby Deol also makes an appearance. In the trailer’s final scene, he is seen smoking while lying on the back of an apparently defeated Ranbir.

'Animal' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor Animal has been granted an A certificate by the CBFC. Its runtime is 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Animal' will release theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

