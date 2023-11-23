Home Entertainment Hindi

'Animal' trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor and daddy issues

Ranbir Kapoor plays Arjun Singh, son of industrialist Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), in 'Animal'. We see how since childhood, Arjun adored Balbir but he never had time for him.

Published: 23rd November 2023 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'

Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama 'Animal' was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga ('Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh'), also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Arjun Singh, son of industrialist Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), in 'Animal'. We see how since childhood, Arjun adored Balbir but he never had time for him. In various scenes, it is shown how Ranbir’s Arjun is vociferously trying to get the approval of his father. “Do you like my haircut?” he asks him in a sequence. “Even long hair suits you,” replies Anil Kapoor. Then we see Ranbir with long locks and a bushy beard. The trailer shows the unhealthy servitude and love Arjun has for his father. After a fatal attack is made on Balbir, Arjun vows for revenge but his methods might be too extreme. “I will burn the world down,” he announces. We see him raining bullets out of a machine gun. A bloodied Bobby Deol also makes an appearance. In the trailer’s final scene, he is seen smoking while lying on the back of an apparently defeated Ranbir.

'Animal' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor Animal has been granted an A certificate by the CBFC. Its runtime is 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Animal' will release theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
animal Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Sandeep Reddy Vanga Anil Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp