Bharatbala's ambitious Virtual Bharat project releases first film in Uttarakhand series

Virtual Bharat, filmmaker Bharatbala’s ambitious attempt to capture, preserve and showcase India’s varied culture for future generations through 1000 films, has released the first of its seven films shot in the Himalayan state of Uttrakhand.

Ganga - Daughter of the Himalayas, the first film in the Uttarakhand series directed by Bharatbala himself, is based on climber Devyani Semwal and her ascent up Mt. Shivling ahead of her attempt to scale the world’s tallest peak, Mt. Everest.

"Before facing the unknown, she embarks on an introspective quest, seeking her inner power and flow,” said Virtual Bharat, the project envisioned as a repository of India’s rich cultural heritage through 1,000 films.

"Bowing to Gaumukh’s headstream, she proceeds to Tapovan, a verdant meadow of austerities, to commence her penance - the challenging ascent of Mt. Shivling. At the summit, where the snowy crown meets the sky, Devyani, embraced by elemental forces, stands prepared for the world’s towering peaks." a release on the film said.

Virtual Bharat is an attempt to create "culture on the cloud…a digital vault of India's diverse culture" in a format familiar to the new generation. The project has already shot 104 films.

The films in the series aim to be a journey through India's people, poetry, dance, music, landscapes, architecture and folklore for creating "empathy, knowledge, pride, self-respect, deep mutual respect" in the younger generation, the release added.

"The never-ending story of India is being told story by story, human by human, emotion by emotion to a generation empowered by access to anything they want to see and hear at a tap..Virtual Bharat is the story of our infinite identity, preserved with an unprecedented coming together of culture, content and technology," according to the project. "The mission is to preserve wisdom, make culture relevant and inspire change via content that entertains and educates."

Bharatbala, the man behind many landmark television commercials, feature films, docu-features and public campaigns such as Gurus of Peace, said Ganga - Daughter of the Himalayas was very special to him.

"In Gangotri's holy streets, where piety flows like the Ganga, our unconventional film crew attracted attention with peculiar luggage. From booms and tripods to drones and cameras, we embarked on a cinematic pilgrimage to Chirbasa, Bhojwasa, Gaumukh, Tapovan, and back. Our motley crew, aged 19 to 59, faced both anticipated adventures and unexpected misadventures in the sacred mountains," he said.

UTTARAKHAND SERIES: THE FILMS

1. Ganga - Daughter of the Himalayas | Premiered on November 3, 2023 in Dehradun

2. Women of Munsiyari (to be released next)

Held back by cursed waters and outdated orthodoxy, the women of Munsiyari draw strength from the spirit of the jungle, transforming into a formidable, united force to patrol, preserve and

protect the sprawling green they consider their natal home.

3. Women of Almora

The Pahadi women of the Kumaon hills cheerfully bend the great mountains to their will to send, woven with steely endurance and colourful dreams, yarns of warm Almora Tweed to the world

beyond.



4. Jabarkhet - U Turn Forest

When the local community rejuvenates a dwindling forest, it has a cascading effect, reviving wildlife, revitalizing the economy and reversing urban migration, marking a U-turn point

for the entire region.



5. Chholiya – The Himalayan Bagpipers

Scottish pride meets Himalayan folk in the dance tradition of Chholiya, where martial arts, cross-dressing performers and heady percussion collide with an uncanny colonial relic – the bagpipe.



6. The Nomad’s Land - Van Gujjars

Between mountain and meadow, the nomadic Van Gujjars leave a gentle footprint on the green scapes that nourish them, embodying a century-old language of coexistence between

man, animal and nature.



7. Bahi – Tracing My Ancestors

Seekers from far and wide flow to the banks of the Ganga, hoping to trace out their ancestors through a unique, 700-year-old recordkeeping tradition that unravels legacies from within

handwritten scrolls.

