Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan top on IMDb list of 2023's most popular Indian stars

In 2023, the Badshah of Bollywood gave two major blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, which are respectively the No. 2 and 3 biggest Hindi movies ever worldwide.

Published: 23rd November 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is leading the pack in the 2023 IMDb top 10 list of most popular Indian stars.

In 2023, the Badshah of Bollywood gave two major blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, which are respectively the No. 2 and 3 biggest Hindi movies ever worldwide.

Actress Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have made it to the number 2 and number 3 spots respectively.

Alia said, “I thank my audience for bringing me to the position that I am at. While I hope to continue entertaining them, I am filled with only love and gratitude. I also promise to keep working hard and bringing more inspiring stories and characters on screen.”

The fourth position is occupied by actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who said: “This is my debut on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars list, and I am delighted! The fact that IMDb represents the sentiment of the global audience makes this even more special for me.”

“I’ve had a busy year working across genres and languages, and it makes me happy and grateful that my fans have appreciated that. I look forward to working with the same dedication on my upcoming projects and returning the love showered upon me,” she added.

Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala are placed on the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots respectively.

Then comes Bollywood's ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar, who stands ninth. After Akshay, in the tenth spot is star Vijay Sethupathi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan IMDb list 2023's most popular Indian stars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp