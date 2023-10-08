Popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas got death threats before her Delhi concert

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas alleged that she had received death threats, hours after she arrived in Delhi for a show, officials said on Saturday. Police officials said the caller had referred to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while threatening the singer.

The officials said the threats to Sandlas were made using international numbers.

Her staff members approached the police in Southwest Delhi and Sandlas was provided with security at her hotel. An investigation is underway.

Sandlas, who lives in the US, performed at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium later on Saturday.

Sandlas is associated with famous songs like 'Illegal Weapon' and 'Yaar na Miley' in Salman Khan's 'Kick'.

Gangster Lawerence Bishnoi is currently in jail and is under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder of Sukhdool Singh, a close aide of gangster and Khalistani separatist Arshdeep Dalla, claiming that Sukhdool was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city, Canada.

Sources said the murder was executed by two gang members, who pumped eight bullets into the head of Sukhdool at a corner house where he lived in Winnipeg.

(With ANI inputs)

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas alleged that she had received death threats, hours after she arrived in Delhi for a show, officials said on Saturday. Police officials said the caller had referred to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while threatening the singer. The officials said the threats to Sandlas were made using international numbers. Her staff members approached the police in Southwest Delhi and Sandlas was provided with security at her hotel. An investigation is underway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sandlas, who lives in the US, performed at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium later on Saturday. Sandlas is associated with famous songs like 'Illegal Weapon' and 'Yaar na Miley' in Salman Khan's 'Kick'. Gangster Lawerence Bishnoi is currently in jail and is under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder of Sukhdool Singh, a close aide of gangster and Khalistani separatist Arshdeep Dalla, claiming that Sukhdool was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city, Canada. Sources said the murder was executed by two gang members, who pumped eight bullets into the head of Sukhdool at a corner house where he lived in Winnipeg. (With ANI inputs)