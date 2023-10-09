Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover after death threats over 'Jawan' success

By Online Desk

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be provided Y+ security cover by Mumbai Police following a written complaint flagging death threats to the actor after the success of his recent movies Pathan and Jawan, India Today reported.

The Maharashtra government passed orders to upgrade the actor's security cover. In response to the state government's directive, the IG VIP Security has upgraded Shahrukh Khan's security.

The security service will be privately funded, and the actor will be responsible for covering the associated costs. He will pay the amount to the state government.

Y-plus security is granted to people facing high threat perception. Under the Y+ security cover, Mr Khan will be accompanied by six armed security personnel around the clock. Earlier, the popular actor was accompanied by two security personnel.

According to police, the actor recently wrote to the Maharashtra government, informing them that he was receiving death threats after he delivered back-to-back blockbusters. The Maharashtra government then decided to step up the security cover provided to the popular actor.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan also has Y-plus security due to the threats faced by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

