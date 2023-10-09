Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover after death threats over 'Jawan' success

The Maharashtra government passed orders to upgrade the actor's security cover. In response to the state government's directive, the IG VIP Security has upgraded Shahrukh Khan's security.

Published: 09th October 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

SRK-KIFF

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be provided Y+ security cover by Mumbai Police following a written complaint flagging death threats to the actor after the success of his recent movies Pathan and Jawan, India Today reported.

The Maharashtra government passed orders to upgrade the actor's security cover. In response to the state government's directive, the IG VIP Security has upgraded Shahrukh Khan's security.

The security service will be privately funded, and the actor will be responsible for covering the associated costs. He will pay the amount to the state government.

Y-plus security is granted to people facing high threat perception. Under the Y+ security cover, Mr Khan will be accompanied by six armed security personnel around the clock. Earlier, the popular actor was accompanied by two security personnel.

According to police, the actor recently wrote to the Maharashtra government, informing them that he was receiving death threats after he delivered back-to-back blockbusters. The Maharashtra government then decided to step up the security cover provided to the popular actor. 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan also has Y-plus security due to the threats faced by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Y+ security cover Mumbai police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp