69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt honoured

NEW DELHI: Telugu star Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.

He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. He was given the token of his win by President Droupadi Murmu. This is Allu Arjun's first National Award.

He attended the ceremony wearing a white suit. His wife Sneha Reddy was also present with him during the special moment. She wore a stunning ethnic suit.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Film Award in the Best Actor category Allu Arjun during the 69th National Film Awards. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

Allu, who played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will now reprise the role in the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Film Award in the Best Actress category Kriti Sanon during the 69th National Film Awards. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

Actor Kriti Sanon jointly won the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt for performance in the film 'Mimi' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' respextively.

Kriti arrived at the ceremony along with her parents. She looked beautiful as she donned a pastel saree at the ceremony that complemented the Indian culture. Whereas, Alia arrived at the ceremony along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She added glamour to the event as she donned a beige-coloured embroidered saree that complemented the Indian culture.

#WATCH | Alia Bhatt receives the Best Actress Award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/dwiXrBGlND — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decided to raise the child on her own and faced several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Other awardees

R Madhavan receives Best Film honour for 'Rocketry'.

Karan Johar's 'Shershaah' wins Special Jury Award.

MM Keeravani won the Best Background Score for director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Kaala Bhairava won best playback singer for the song 'Komuram Bheemudo'.

Shreya Ghoshal won Best Playback Singer Female for song 'Mayava Chayava'

Pallavi Joshi receives Best Supporting Actress award for 'The Kashmir Files'.

Pankaj Tripathi receives Best Supporting Actor award for 'Mimi'.

Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie' bags Best Kannada Film award.

'RRR' won an award in the category Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film also won the award for Special effects for Srinivas Mohan, choreography for Prem Rakshith and action direction for King Solomon.

