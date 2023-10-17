WATCH | 'Tiger 3' trailer: Salman Khan tries to save his family as Emraan Hashmi plots revenge

By Express News Service

The trailer of Salman Khan-headliner action-thriller Tiger 3 was released on Monday. The film, which is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma (Band Baaja Baaraat, Fan) and produced by Aditya Chopra. The actioner has been written by Shridhar Raghavan, who also penned the scripts for War and Pathaan.

Katrina Kaif will reprise her role as ISI agent Zoya in the film while a new antagonist, played by Emraan Hashmi, will be introduced in this segment.

As per the trailer, after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore (Salman Khan) is enjoying a life of domesticity with his wife Zoya and son. But an enemy of a forgotten past is out to take revenge against the agent and his family.

The trailer promises a lot of high-octane action sequences, which involve Salman riding a dirt bike atop rooftops, jumping off dizzying heights and blazing assault rifles. Katrina is also seen doing a lot of death-defying stunts. We also catch a glimpse at the bearded and menacing Emraan Hashmi as the chief antagonist towards the end of the trailer.

Earlier, speaking about the film’s action sequences, Salman had said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic, yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands. He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

The film is slated to release on November 12.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The trailer of Salman Khan-headliner action-thriller Tiger 3 was released on Monday. The film, which is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma (Band Baaja Baaraat, Fan) and produced by Aditya Chopra. The actioner has been written by Shridhar Raghavan, who also penned the scripts for War and Pathaan. Katrina Kaif will reprise her role as ISI agent Zoya in the film while a new antagonist, played by Emraan Hashmi, will be introduced in this segment. As per the trailer, after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore (Salman Khan) is enjoying a life of domesticity with his wife Zoya and son. But an enemy of a forgotten past is out to take revenge against the agent and his family.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The trailer promises a lot of high-octane action sequences, which involve Salman riding a dirt bike atop rooftops, jumping off dizzying heights and blazing assault rifles. Katrina is also seen doing a lot of death-defying stunts. We also catch a glimpse at the bearded and menacing Emraan Hashmi as the chief antagonist towards the end of the trailer. Earlier, speaking about the film’s action sequences, Salman had said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic, yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands. He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished." The film is slated to release on November 12. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp