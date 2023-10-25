Ranbir Kapoor shares update on 'Brahmastra 2'; talks about Shiva-Isha's "missing chemistry" in first film

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently at a fan's event shared a major update about the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra 2'.

A clip from the fans event was shared on Reddit in which he stated that 'Brahmastra 2' is "heavy into writing."

Ranbir said, "Brahmastra Part 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time. It's just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me and he has gone 10 times bigger than Part 1 - his idea, his thought, the character. He is working on War 2 right now. So the plan is to finish War 2 by mid-next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year or the beginning of 2025."

The 'Barfi' actor also addressed the criticism the makers faced for the "missing chemistry" between Shiva and Isha (Ranbir - Alia's characters) in the first film.

He added, "But definitely a lot of work has already been happening on the film. We understood the kind of criticism for the film, what worked for it and what didn't. So we have put everything into consideration, the dialogue and comments on Shiva and Isha's missing chemistry. A lot of criticism was constructive and we have taken that into our stride and we are trying to understand that and go beyond that."

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to 'Brahmastra' and beyond.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji announced the release dates of his upcoming sci-fi films 'Brahmastra: Part 2' and 'Brahmastra: Part 3'.

'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas 'Part Three' will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' which is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

