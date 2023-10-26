Deepika & Ranveer unveil wedding video five years after their nuptials on 'Koffee With Karan'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Almost five years after they got married, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared their wedding video on the first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

The actor couple appeared on the 'Koffee' sofa of the show hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and revealed details about their marriage, their proposal, and more. The couple also treated 'Deepveer' fans with a glimpse of their wedding.

The wedding video was captured by The Wedding Filmers, the same team who shot the wedding sequence in Deepika Padukone's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Taking to Instagram, The Wedding Filmers shared the video and wrote, "During the filming of "Kabira" for "Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani", I had the honour of directing her. On a crisp evening, amidst rounds of Pictionary by the poolside with the crew, she leaned in and said softly, "When the time comes for my wedding, I'd be honoured if you would be the one to capture it." I was taken aback, a blush creeping up unnoticed. She held onto that sentiment, gently reminding me of that whispered promise during her wedding film's screening years later."

"Set against the stunning backdrop of Como, The Wedding Filmer had the distinct honour of encapsulating the magical union between Bollywood's icons, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It wasn't just about documenting their wedding day, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they're held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time. As we mark our 13th year in building an industry, releasing this film stands as a testament to our journey and growth. Premiering on the esteemed platform of 'Koffee with Karan', it's not merely a film, but a milestone in our storied legacy.@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone," the post read.

The video starts with Ranveer giving a toast at his wedding and revealing that he had once said that he would marry Deepika Padukone and the day had finally come. The video also features bytes from their families.

Deepika's father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone says in the video that Ranveer was bringing some excitement to their 'boring' family of four.

The video also captures these moments - Ranveer dancing at the mehendi ceremony by the lake, Deepika getting ready, the pair exchanging vows at the mandap and their Anand Karaj ceremony.

Ranveer is also shown waiting outside Deepika's room to see his wife-to-be before they get married and says to her: "Love you baby".

Deepika in the video is also seen describing why she said yes to Ranveer. She is heard saying in the clip, "I was attracted to the person that most of the world has not seen. There is a quiet side to him, very intelligent side. There is a sensitive side to him. I love the fact that he cries. I love the fact that he was all heart. "

After watching the video, Karan turned emotional.

He said, "I just feel like. I am not in a relationship and I am kind of single. It just makes me feel what I am losing out on being in one. Not being in, you feel like, you don't have a partner of your own to share the nothing of your day with. And every day I wake up and a little part of me feels that vacuum. I have my kids and mom but when I see this and I see you. And I know relationships are tough but that soul connection with a person that you can wake up with hold their hand and see your day through tough times. I don't think I have had a moment like this on my own show but I feel like I felt so happy for you and I felt like so alone yet. I hope I have a story to tell like this."

Deepika then assured Karan that he would find someone at the right time.

for the first time ever on #koffeewithkaran I felt sorry for karan. his reaction was so genuine after watching deepika and ranveer’s wholesome wedding video. man was sad he wanted someone to live his best life with. poor dude is rich af yet so lonely



pic.twitter.com/IXVyfKKex5 — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) October 25, 2023

Karan Johar also inquired if the two had been secretly engaged. To which Ranveer shared, "In 2015, I had proposed to her, iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye main jaake chappal rakh deta hu (before anyone else could come up to her, I went and placed my chappals in front)"

When asked if she would date Rocky Randhawa, Deepika Padukone exclaimed, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa."

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como area. The two got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony followed by a North Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of blockbuster films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and others.

Talking about Karan's show, new episodes will be released every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

