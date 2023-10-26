Home Entertainment Hindi

Diljit Dosanjh announces new song 'Hass Hass' with American singer Sia

Also a songwriter, Sia is known for chartbusters such as "Cheap Thrills", "Chandelier" and "Unstoppable".

Published: 26th October 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sia and Diljit Dosanjh

Sia and Diljit Dosanjh (AP/Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday said he has collaborated with Australian pop singer Sia on a song titled "Hass Hass".

The announcement comes months after Dosanjh, known for hit songs such as "Do You Know?", Lover" and "Peaches", shared pictures with Sia from a recording studio on social media.

"Hass Hass" will be released on Thursday night, wrote Dosanjh on his official X page.

"Surprise! The One & Only Queen @Sia. Brand New Song - HASS HASS. Out This Thursday 9.30pm IST DILJIT X SIA," he captioned the cover art of the song.

Also a songwriter, Sia is known for chartbusters such as "Cheap Thrills", "Chandelier" and "Unstoppable".

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diljit Dosanjh Sia Hass Hass

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp