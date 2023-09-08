'Jawan' beats 'Pathaan' to notch up highest-ever opening day BO collection for a Hindi film

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Atlee's 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati has beaten the record of this year's previous mega SRK-starrer, 'Pathaan', to notch up the highest-ever domestic opening day collection for a Hindi film.

Based on preliminary reports, which are bound to be revised as the day progresses, the trade website Sacnilk reports that the net earnings of 'Jawan' (that is, total ticket minus 18 per cent GST) added up to Rs 65 crore, a substantial Rs 10 crore more than 'Pathaan'.

The year's other big blockbuster, 'Gadar 2', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, netted Rs 40.1 crore on its opening day.

'Jawan' is also reported to have netted Rs 5 crore each from the Tamil and Telugu markets, making its pickings on the first day total up to Rs 75 crore.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday dropped a rugged still with an intense expression of King Khan on his Instagram story and captioned it, “Emperor.”

According to Sacnilk, 'Jawan' drew an average of 58.67 per cent occupancy across cinemas, with the evening and night shows showing a rapid pickup. The highest average occupancy, 81 per cent, was reported from Chennai, the home base of director Atlee as well as superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Hyderabad and Kolkata were not far behind; Delhi-NCR also reported a 60 percent-plus average occupancy.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

Delighted by the fans' response to ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned down a heartfelt note.

“Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan,” Khan said.

For ‘Jawan’ promotions, SRK travelled to several places. He attended a grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Recently, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple.

(With inputs from ANI)

