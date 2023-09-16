Home Entertainment Hindi

Vinod Prabhakar’s 'Fighter' set for an October release

The film is bankrolled by Somashekar Kattigenahalli's Akash Enterprises banner and features Pavana and Lekha Chandra as female leads.

'Fighter'

A scene from the teaser of 'Fighter' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The makers of Fighter are gearing up for the release of the Vinod Prabhakar starrer, which is written and directed by Nuthan Umesh. With the action-packed teaser gaining a lot of appreciation, team Fighter also released one song, and it has caught the attention of the listeners. 

Composed by Gurukiran, the first song is titled I Wanna Follow You... Written by Kavi Raj, and choreographed by Mohan, the song is a romantic number shot in various picturesque locations.

"This is a family entertainment film. We have conveyed the message that anything can be achieved through unity and discipline. Along with that, there is also a strong element of emotion. As a team, we have spared no effort in making this film," says Vinod Prabhakar.

The film is bankrolled by Somashekar Kattigenahalli's Akash Enterprises banner and features Pavana and Lekha Chandra as female leads. It also stars Sharath Lohithashva, Nirosha, and Prathap Kuri, among others. The film is currently in the final phase of post-production work, and the makers are aiming for an October release.

