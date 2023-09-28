WATCH | Teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor is here

By Express News Service

As announced earlier, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal dropped the film's teaser on Thursday.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. Tripti Dimri also plays a prominent role in the film.

Animal's teaser starts with Rashmika's Geetanjali asking Ranbir if he wants to become a father. When Ranbir says he does, Geetanjali says she hopes he won't be like his own father, played by Anil Kapoor. We then see Ranbir defending his father, although the visuals clearly tell a different story. With a lot of violence and action, the rest of the teaser conveys how a traumatic childhood and reckless parenting have made Ranbir's character the animal he is.

Check it out guys :-)https://t.co/GnJZ3VysuC — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) September 28, 2023

With T Series backing the film, Animal is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1.

Animal is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The upcoming film has cinematography by Amit Roy and music scored by Harshvardhan Rameshwar. The dialogues are written by Saurabh Gupta.



