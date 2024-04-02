Ananya Panday shares throwback pic from Paris Trip, says "take me back"

Actress Ananya Panday, known for her roles in movies like 'Pati Patni Aur Wo,' 'Dream Girl 2', and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', recently delighted fans by dropping a cute picture from her Paris vacation as she expressed a wish to go back there.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress on Monday took to her Instagram account to share the picture.

In the picture, Ananya can be seen wearing a white mini-skirt and a pink crop top while standing beside her scooter on the streets of Paris, sporting a no-makeup look with her hair in a messy bun.

Reminiscing about her happy times, she captioned the picture, "Happy happy times take me back."

Shortly after, Ananya's rumoured beau, Aditya Roy Kapur, liked the post shared by her.