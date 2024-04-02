INTERVIEW |'Lootere' is not just a thriller, it is about the world we live in: Hansal Mehta

Vivek Gomber plays businessman Vikrant Gandhi in the show. He is the president of the Port Authority in Somalia and is caught in the middle of several complexities involving pirates, ship crew and a terrorist outfit. Vivek had earlier starred in critically acclaimed films like Court (2014), where he played a soft-spoken lawyer working on a sensitive case, and Sir (2018), where his character, a privileged man, falls in love with a domestic worker. For him, working on this show was exciting as it was set in a thrilling world. “As a young boy, you want to play with guns, jump off things and do action. But I never got to do any of that in my earlier films,” he says. “I am grateful for the work I have done but I wanted to explore more. Whatever I learnt from the series, I actually used it in the next project that I worked on.”

Jai wanted to have a strong arc for Vikrant in order to bring out the themes of greed and power effectively. Further, he wanted to balance this authenticity and seriousness in the writing by keeping his outlook fresh. “The approach was to make it as engaging as possible. It is easy to make something super serious. But to make something which is fun and entertaining but has gravitas at the same time, is difficult,” says Jai. He worked with cinematographer Jall Cowasji to make the visuals feel raw and moody. They were inspired by the Italian crime drama series, ZeroZeroZero (2020) and photographs clicked by artists like Robert Doisneau to design the look of the show. “Jall recently passed out of New York University and many would find it surprising that it was his first show,” Jai says. “A lot of our referencing came from photographs and paintings which is how we understood the lighting patterns. The images in the show are extremely saturated and high in contrast. We were consciously trying to go for something that hasn’t been done before.” Set in Somalia and shot in South Africa, what stands out in the series is how it doesn’t have the sepia tone, which is common for films set in developing countries. “We have stayed away from the ‘Africa filter’,” he adds.