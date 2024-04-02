Kartik Aaryan begins second schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media on Monday to announce that he has started shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming third installment in the horror comedy franchise features Triptii Dimri as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, who played the iconic role of Manjulika in Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The second film in the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was directed by Anees and starred Kartik, along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, produced by T-Series, will release in theatres on Diwali.