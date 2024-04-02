'Maidaan', 'Premalu', 'Siren' and more! Gear up for April 2024 releases

As we step into the new financial year, let's take a look at the string of movies lined up for release this month. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila, and Family Star among others. We also have a couple of South OTT releases as well! If you are a cinephile, then check out our curated list below.

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer will be full of action with death-defying stunts. It will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist role. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial will hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e., April 10.