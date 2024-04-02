'Maidaan', 'Premalu', 'Siren' and more! Gear up for April 2024 releases

As we step into the new financial year, let's take a look at the string of movies lined up for release this month. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila, and Family Star among others. We also have a couple of South OTT releases as well! If you are a cinephile, then check out our curated list below.
1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer will be full of action with death-defying stunts. It will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist role. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial will hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e., April 10.
2. Maidaan: This upcoming sports drama stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The plot revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who brought pride to Indian football. The trailer shows Devgn's character working hard to bring India's football game to the world map. The trailer further shows how Rahim built a team, including young men from slums, and trained them to make it big globally. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan' also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. The movie is all set to release in theatres on April 10.
3. Amar Singh Chamkila: The biopic which has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali will be released on Netflix. The story is based on the life and time of Amar Singh Chamkila, a popular Punjabi singer in the '80s who was shot dead with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. The lead role will be essayed by Diljit Dosanjh who will be starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on April 12.
4. Family Star: This romantic comedy directed by Parasuram Petla, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. It also marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The Telugu rom-com will feature a supporting cast of Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu. It also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) will hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.
5. Mr and Mrs Mahi: Another sports drama starring Janhvi Kapoor alongside actor RajKummar Rao. The film is set to release in theatres on April 19. Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024." Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi.
6. Premalu: Naslen-Mamitha Baiju's blockbuster 'Premalu' is gearing up for its debut on OTT during the Vishu weekend. The Girish AD directorial, which had its global theatrical release on February 9, 2024, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema. As per recent updates, the romantic comedy has been slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar in three languages (Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu) from April 12.
7. Lal Salaam: This sports action drama is set against the backdrop of communal riots. According to the latest buzz, Directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, the movie stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Senthil in titular roles along with an extended cameo of Superstar Rajnikanth. 'Lal Salaam's OTT release on SunNXT has been pushed back to April 12.
8. Bhimaa: The Telugu fantasy action drama will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from April 5. 'Bhimaa' revolves around a detective who arrives at a small town to investigate mysterious incidents happening at a temple. It stars Gopichand in the lead along with Bhavani Shankar, Malavika Sharma, and Nassar among others.
9. Siren: This Tamil action thriller has been written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, in his directorial debut. It revolves around an honest ambulance driver who is falsely accused and sentenced to life for murdering his wife, Jennifer and his friend Kathir. 14 years later, he comes out on parole for 14 days to avenge their death. The film stars Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles with Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi as supporting cast. 'Siren' will be out on Disney+Hotstar on April 11.
10. Manjummel Boys: Director Chidambaram's 2024 release 'Manjummel Boys' has been one of the most talked about movies of the year. Based on a real-life incident, this Malayalam survival thriller is about a friend group who head to Kodaikanal and face unexpected adventures on their trip. According to recent updates, the blockbuster is set to release on Disney+Hotstar towards the end of April. However, official confirmation is awaited.