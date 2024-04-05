Ayushmann partners with Warner Music India for global recording deal

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India. The move is aimed at reaching more audiences globally.

In a statement Ayushmann said, “Elated to share that I have partnered with WarnerMusicIN, India’s premier music label for a global recording deal, to bring my sound to a global audience. As an actor and artiste, I strive to break boundaries, and this partnership allows me to do just that by reaching audiences and collaborating with artists worldwide. Stay tuned for my upcoming release this month!”

Warner Music India also shared a picture with Ayushmann on social media and wrote, “Ayushmann falls in the rare breed of actor-artistes in the world who have left a mark not only with his blockbuster forward-thinking films but has also disrupted the music space with massive hit songs. With access to our global ecosystem, this creative partnership will connect Ayushmann to audiences and artists beyond India’s borders.”

Ayushmann has lent his vocals for songs like ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, ‘Paani Da Rang’ and ‘Saadi Galli Aaja’. He was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday.