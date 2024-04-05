Netflix's 'Maamla Legal Hai' to return for a second season

Courtroom-comedy series Maamla Legal Hai will return for a second season, streaming giant Netflix announced on Thursday. The OTT platform shared a video making the announcement on their Instagram account.

In the video, we see characters played by Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht and others engaging in funny banter. The video hints at that the second season might just be whackier than its predecessor.

“Hasta hua lawyer sabse best dikhta hai- isiliye Patparganj ke cuties laut rahe hai!! (A laughing lawyer looks the best. That’s why the cuties of Patparganj are returning). Maamla Legal Hai is returning for a SECOND SEASON, coming soon, only on Netflix!,” the video was captioned.

Maamla Legal Hai Also stars Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. With Sameer Saxena as the showrunner, the series is directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. It is produced by Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena and Saurabh Khanna.