Priyanka Chopra Jonas to back Barry Avrich’s 'Born Hungry'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ production banner Purple Pebble Pictures is set to bankroll Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary Born Hungry.

Born Hungry is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family and goes on to become celebrity chef Sash Simpson.

“Sash Simpson, a celebrity chef who once survived alone on the streets of Chennai eating from garbage bins before ultimately being adopted by a Canadian couple, returns to India armed with only blurry memories to find his lost family,” reads the logline of the documentary.

Priyanka shared a social media post, announcing her association with the documentary as its producer. “Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at Purple Pebble Pictures,” wrote Priyanka, adding,

“Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that. I was so moved by Sash’s incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you.”

Purple Pebble Pictures, which was launched in 2015, has backed various films including Ventilator (2016), Paani (2019) and The Sky Is Pink (2019). Priyanka also served as the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger (2024).