Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's 'Girls Will Be Girls' selected for TIFF Next Wave Film Festival 2024

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production Girls Will Be Girls has been selected for screening at TIFF Next Wave Film Festival 2024. The festival is scheduled to run from April 11 to April 14, with the screening of Girls Will Be Girls set to take place on April 14.

The film, written and directed by Suchi Talati, previously premiered at Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this year. It stars Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film’s selection at the festival, Richa said in a press release, "Girls Will Be Girls is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming. The fact that it's making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team.”

Ali added in his statement, "Girls Will Be Girls is not just a film; it's a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life. We aimed to create something meaningful, something that sparks conversations and leaves a lasting impact on viewers.

"To have it selected for TIFF Next Wave alongside such remarkable films is both humbling and exhilarating. The last time I was at TIFF was with Judi when we showcased Victoria and Abdul (2017). It’s a true homecoming. TIFF will always be close to me.”

The film tells the story of a 16-year-old girl navigating the challenges of adolescence within the confines of a boarding school. It is a joint venture of Richa and Ali's production house Pushing Buttons Studios along with Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)