I aspire to elevate the standard of storytelling: Mahi V Raghav

HYDERABAD: In the world of entertainment, captivating stories often find their origins in the minds of fascinating individuals. These tales eventually find their way onto screens, engaging audiences worldwide. Behind every scene that we witness lies the vision of a dedicated filmmaker or director. In today’s era of OTT platforms, where viewers crave unique content, productions like “Save the Tigers,” “Shaitan,” and the recent “Save the Tigers 2” have emerged as hits, thanks to the creative genius of filmmaker Mahi V Raghav. Through his insightful narratives, Raghav shares the journey behind his success.

Reflecting on the inception of “Save the Tigers,” Raghav reveals, “I draw inspiration from sitcoms like 'Friends', 'Two and a Half Men', 'Gilmore Girls', among others. I envisioned a show in a similar vein, focusing on slice-of-life narratives with clean comedy—a genre that resonates well with Telugu audiences. Initially centred around crime and violence, we eventually honed in on three couples, building the series from there. With the freedom of OTT platforms, we could assemble the right cast and crew, ensuring quality content.”

Delving into the casting process, Raghav emphasises, “We opted for seasoned actors like Priya Darshi and Abhinav, understanding that comedy relies heavily on the performers’ ability to breathe life into the characters. We steered away from experimentation, seeking performers who possess a deep understanding of their craft. While Darshi was initially set for a different role, a last-minute decision led to him portraying Gunta Ravi, injecting freshness into the character.”

Navigating the challenges of production, Raghav acknowledges, “Behind every successful series stands a team of dedicated writers, with significant contributions from co-creator Pradeep Advaitham. Each season enlisted a different director, allowing me to focus on the creative vision.”

Reflecting on his journey, Raghav shares, “Following my film ‘Yatra’ in 2019, I gravitated towards OTT platforms, recognising their potential for both financial stability and creative experimentation. With three successful shows under our belt and two more in development, OTT offers the freedom to explore diverse narratives without the pressure of frequent film releases.”

Highlighting the disparity between film and OTT production, Raghav remarks, “While films are familiar territory, OTT presents a unique challenge with its long-format storytelling. Despite lacking a literary background, the proliferation of OTT platforms has provided invaluable exposure, albeit through trial and error. Personally, I prefer the creative freedom and financial sustainability offered by OTT.”

Teasing upcoming projects, Raghav reveals, “We have two web series slated for production, alongside the continuation of ‘Save the Tigers,’ envisioned as a multi-seasonal endeavour. Drawing inspiration from acclaimed shows like 'Game of Thrones' and 'Breaking Bad', I aspire to elevate the standard of storytelling in Indian OTT content.”

Influenced by the myriad of shows and movies he admires, Raghav cites, “Individual works serve as constant inspiration, propelling me to push boundaries within the industry. As for my favourite sitcom on OTT, ‘Friends’ remains a timeless classic, while recent discoveries like ‘The Kominsky Method’ have left a lasting impression.”

Raghav’s journey epitomises the evolving landscape of entertainment, where innovation and creativity converge to captivate audiences across mediums.