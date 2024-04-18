ED attaches Rs 98 cr assets of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday that it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in connection with of a money-laundering case. The properties include a residential flat in Juhu, which is in the name of Shilpa Shetty, another residential bungalow in Pune and equity shares in Raj Kundra’s name.

The ED had initiated a probe against Variable Tech Pte Ltd, Late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj, and a number of multi-level marketing agents, based on multiple FIRs lodged by Maharashtra and Delhi Police.

The case pertains to duping investors through Bitcoins. The accused had allegedly collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth `6,600 crore in 2017) from the public with false promises of a 10% per month return. The collected Bitcoins were supposed to be utilised for Bitcoin mining, and investors were to get huge returns in crypto assets.

But the promoters cheated the investors and have been concealing the ill-gotten Bitcoins in obscure online wallets, a probe official said.