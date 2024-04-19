'Actors can contribute to society through cinema,' says Raveena Tandon

NEW DELHI: Actor Raveena Tandon believes artistes can return the love and adulation they receive from people by highlighting important issues in the society through their work.

The actor, who recently starred in Disney+ Hotstar movie "Patna Shukla", based around the topic of roll number scam, said she tries to take up subjects that she hopes would at least start a conversation.

"We all have done commercial hits in our lives but I have always believed that society has given us everything -- name, fame and status -- and at some point in our lives, we should contribute to society and this is the medium that we know the best," Tandon told PTI in an interview.

"Using this medium, if I can create a certain amount of awareness or deliver a message that at least brings the conversation to the table, then I would be like, 'Ok, I have done little bit of my contribution.'

That's why once or twice a year, I pick up that one topic which I believe will make a difference or something that we need to talk about," she added.

"Patna Shukla" features Tandon as Tanvi Shukla, a small-time lawyer who gets drawn into the fight for justice against a widespread roll number scam affecting numerous students.

The courtroom drama, also starring Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and the late Satish Kaushik, has garnered good reviews.

Tandon, 51, said the script felt relevant to her and she instantly agreed when Arbaaz Khan, who has produced the movie, offered her the role.

"When this script came to me, I didn't know that the roll number scam like this existed.

It was never in the headlines, it's always there in the back pages, which you just skip through and don't pay attention to.

"It got me thinking that this is so relevant and this is something that needs to be spoken about because this is a scam that is stealing student's lives and future at the beginning."