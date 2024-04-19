Yami Gautam Dhar’s 'Article 370' gets OTT release date

Yami Gautam Dhar headliner Article 370 now has an OTT release date. The political thriller, which was released in theatres on February 23, will start streaming on Netflix from April 19. The film has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Yami’s husband and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) director Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Priya Mani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar, among others.

Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the Kashmir Valley and revolves around the removal of special status to the state under Article 370.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film ran for 51 days in theatres. But, it couldn’t even cross the Rs 100 crore mark and it’s lifetime box office, across languages stands at Rs 77.9 crore.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also endorsed the film. Addressing a gathering in Jammu, he had said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information."

Our review of the film read: "For Article 370 everything the ruling party does is a genius manoeuvre. The Indian government is seen operating in silence, pulling strings, and making sharp moves. The separatists are opportunists, the militants are in for the money, the government is tactful and the Kashmiri people are absent."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)