Hansal Mehta tackles Gandhi's relevance in upcoming web series amidst hyper-polarised times

"Being fearless is overrated. I find fearlessness and stupidity interchangeable. We are just storytellers doing our job of reflecting the times we live in,” says filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

A telling statement considering his next is a series on Mahatma Gandhi, revisiting the life and times of the man whose ideology is more significant than ever in today’s hyper-polarised world. “All my energies are currently devoted towards this man,” Mehta says, pointing towards a portrait of Gandhi on his wall. The web series, expected to release later this year, is an adaptation of historian Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, and will be helmed by actor Pratik Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Mehta has been busy being a showrunner on his son Jai’s directorial debut, Lootere, a hostage drama set against the backdrop of ethnic conflict in Somalia. The filmmaker confesses he would have been equally happy about not being part of the same since he had faith in Jai, who had assisted him on Scam 1992. “I am wary of taking on showrunner responsibilities because you end up seeing work that does not carry your signature or fit the template. And, even though things may not be up to the mark, one has to take ownership,” he says, adding, “In Jai’s case, however, I knew he has the sensibility, ambition and vision that matches mine. He is indeed a chip off the old block. That was the prime reason I came along to guide him when needed.”

Mehta’s cinematic journey has been one of reinvention and resurrection. Having started off with directing food shows, he moved on to making films such as the dark comedy, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, (2000) and Woodstock Villa (2008). But then, he decided to take a break and reevaluate.