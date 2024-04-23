This is the biggest set I have made in my life: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Heeramandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up in an interview to Architectural Digest, about the extravagant sets of his series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He called it the biggest set he has made in his life.

Built in Mumbai’s film city, the set took about seven months to come to shape with over 700 craftsmen working on it to match the vision of Bhansali. Some of the furniture has been purchased by Bhansali from museums in order to match the style of the time the series is set in.

Speaking about it, Bhansali said, "This is the biggest set I have made in my life where walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. So, I feel I have started enjoying and understanding more as my filmmaking has progressed."

He added, "But I never want to dictate. The audience will find what they want to see. A lot of times people have criticised that they have so much to see in my films that for the first time they miss the essence of the scene."

He is known for lending an epic feel to his films with the vibrant set-design in films like Padmaavat (2018) and Bajirao Mastani (2015). This time, however, it is a step beyond his earlier works.

The set for Heeramandi consists of the Shahi Mahal of Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala. Then there’s Khwabgaah which are the quarters of Fareedan, played by Sonakshi Sinha. Along with that, there is a white mosque, water fountains and hamman rooms that are part of the set.

Heeramandi also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. It will also mark the comeback of actors Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman.

The series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

