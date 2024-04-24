Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol-starrer 'Bun Tikki' completes filming

On Tuesday, the Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol-starrer Bun Tikki wrapped up its shoot. The film is produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It also stars Anjali Anand in a pivotal role.

Abhay took to social media to share some photos from Bun Tikki’s shoot wrap party. In the caption, he wrote, “Scenes from the wrap party of Bun Tikki. I wish I had pics with the entire crew.

It takes a whole team to make a movie, I’m grateful to everyone who put in their best, to make this dream come true,” adding, “Special thanks to Manish Malhotra for enabling and empowering us to make something close to our hearts, that is authentic to who we are as filmmakers.”

Bun Tikki is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza under Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.