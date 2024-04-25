Sahadev Kelvadi’s 'Kenda' earns prestigious selection at DPIFF

Cinematographer-turned-director Sahadev Kelvadi’s upcoming film 'Kenda' is set to hit the theatres in June, but before that, it’s making waves at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The film will be screened at the festival on April 30 in Mumbai.

'Kenda', written and directed by Sahadev Kelvadi, is an absurdist political satire centered around a young man working in a foundry in the bustling city of Bengaluru. It delves into various social aspects, including politics and crime, exploring how the protagonist, a labourer, gets entangled in the complex web of the system and the trajectory his life takes. It is produced by Roopa Rao of 'Gantumoote' fame, in collaboration with first-time director Sahadev, under the banner of Ameyukti Studios.

Notably, 'Kenda' will also mark the debut of Ritwik Kaikini, the son of renowned lyricist Jayanth Kaikini, as a music composer. The film features a cast consisting of mostly newcomers, including Bharath BV, Pranav Sridhar, and Vinod Ravindran. Adding to the talent pool, Shreyank Nanjappa, known for his work in the Oscar-winning documentary 'Elephant Whisperers', has worked as a sound designer for 'Kenda'.