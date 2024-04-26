Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ co-production 'Women of My Billion' to premiere in Prime Video on May 3

Prime Video announced the release date of its upcoming documentary 'Women of My Billion' (WOMB). The film, co-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is all set to stream on the platform on May 3.

'Women of My Billion', directed by Ajitesh Sharma, follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi, as she embarked on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

A journey spanning 3,800 kms over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, rights, and their wins, against all odds.

In a statement, Priyanka Chopra said, “Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With 'WOMB', the aim is to transcend these struggles - to be a beacon of hope.”

“'WOMB' is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering, but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honoured, and empowered to soar,” she added.

“'Women of My Billion' reveals the unified voice of Indian women, speaking out against the violence they endure and compels us to question our inherent perceptions and addresses the fatigue surrounding discussions on violence against women in India,” said Srishti Bakshi, who won the Changemaker award at the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).

She also added, “What kept me going through my journey was the knowledge that women across India are unified by their courage to fight the violence they face. It was this message of courage, self-reliance, and self-assurance that I sought to spread through my journey.”

'Women of My Billion' is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan’s Awedacious Originals in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures.