Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan onboard Heartstopper S3

Netflix announced on Thursday that Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan have been added to the cast of the third season of Heartstopper. They join the previously announced Darragh Hand. The series is headlined by Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, respectively.

Netflix also revealed that Atwell will essay Nick's aunt Diane who gives him some tough advice about his relationship with Charlie, on their Summer trip to Menorca. Geoff, Charlie's straightforward and wise therapist from the Heartstopper graphic novels, will be played by Marsan. Bailey will only be making a cameo appearance as the Instagram-popular classist, Jack Maddox, who is also Charlie's celebrity crush.

Heartstopper is an adaptation of Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The series follows the story of Charlie and Nick, who meet at the school and eventually realise that their friendship has bloomed into an unexpected romance.

Recently, Netflix announced that the third season of the series will premiere in October. The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads, "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends realise that the school year will come with its joys and challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan".

The extended supporting cast of Heartstopper includes William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Jenny Walser as Tori, and Sebastian Croft as Benjamin.

The first season of Heartstopper was released on April 22, 2022, and the second on August 3, 2023.