Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein to hit theatres on September 8

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Fardeen Khan-starrer Khel Khel Mein is all set to hit theatres on September 06. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal also star in key roles in the upcoming film.

Khel Khel Mein will see Akshay reunite with Taapsee after Mission Mangal (2019). He has previously worked with Vaani in Bell Bottom (2021). The film will also mark the big screen return of Fardeen Khan after 14 years.

Khel Khel Mein is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, RajeshBahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. The film has cinematography by Manoj Kumar Khatoi, and editing by Ninad Khanolkar.

Meanwhile, Akshay, who was last seen Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has a slew of films in the pipeline, including Singham Again, Sarfira and Sky Force, among others.