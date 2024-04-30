Aftab Shivdasani joins cast of 'Welcome To The Jungle'

In an X post, the actor thanked Akshay, his co-star from the 2008 comedy 'Awara Pagal Deewana', for making him a part of the third installment of the 'Welcome' franchise.

Aftab shared a photo collage with goofy pictures of the duo, one from 2008 and another recent one.

"First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed. Thank you 'Awara' for 'welcome'-ing this 'Deewana' to this 'Paagal' Jungle", he wrote in the post.