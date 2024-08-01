Ramesh Reddy makes Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'

Ramesh Reddy, who has produced Kannada films like 100, Gaalipata 2, and Uppu Huli Khaara, and the upcoming 45 starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty has ventured into Bollywood with Ghuspaithiya. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thiruttu Payale 2, which was also remade in Kannada as 100 by Ramesh Aravind.

Susi Ganesan's Hindi adaptation features Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The director has crafted an engaging narrative for this Bollywood reimagining. The film is set for release on August 9th. The recently unveiled trailer showcases Urvashi Rautela's impressive transformation into a non-glamorous character.

Ramesh Reddy spoke to the media in Kannada, on the sidelines of the trailer release in Mumbai expressing gratitude for their support and announcing his plans to produce more Hindi films in the future.

Urvashi Rautela, renowned for glamorous roles, takes on a new challenge with her character Abha in Ghuspaithiya. The actor herself shared that this role is unlike anything she has played before while speaking on stage. The actor also made a mark in Kannada alongside Darshan in the action-packed drama Mr Airavata (2015), directed by AP Arjun.