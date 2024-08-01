Vikrant Massey to star in Ruskin Bond adaptation 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan'

Actor Vikrant Massey will next be seen leading the film Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan, helmed by his Broken But Beautiful Season 1 collaborator Santosh Singh.

Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s popular short story, The Eyes Have It. The official press note about the film states it will revolve around themes of “resilience, passion, and the indomitable human spirit, all set to a beautiful musical backdrop.”

Bond’s short story is about a blind man’s chance encounter with a young girl on a train. Their conversation helps the blind man gain insight into her life, struggles, and aspirations, while the girl gets enriched with his perspective on life despite his physical limitations.

After his successful outing with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey was last seen in the black comedy thriller Blackout, which had a direct OTT release on Jio Cinema on June 7.

Director Santosh Singh is better known for making Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond and Nausikhiye.