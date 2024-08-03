Lights camera reaction

Acting is reacting. Pakistani star Sanam Saeed hadn’t truly realised the oft-quoted thumb rule until her latest project Barzakh. The ZEE5 show features her as Scheherezade— an assistant to a reclusive septuagenarian (Salman Shahid), who invites his family to witness his wedding to the ghost of his first love.

“I don’t think I am a very good actor. The only way I can give a performance that is real, is when there is a part of me in the character, or it is something I have experienced first-hand,” says Sanam adding, “Scheherezade, however, was developed in the rehearsal space. During our interactions, Salman Shahid’s energy would push me to complement his tempo, pace and style. That was new for me. It made me try a voice that was not heavy, but airy; her look had to be wondrous but without being coy. The energy of the men around her—from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old—influenced her.”

Barzakh, which borders between mystic realism and a family drama, is Sanam’s second project with director Asim Abbasi after Cake. The 2019 film that was the filmmaker’s directorial debut, was also Pakistan’s entry to the Oscars. It touched upon themes of dysfunctional family dynamics, guilt and grief. Sanam admits that she likes working with Asim not just because he is an impressive writer, but also because he allows her to question.

“He gives his actors a large canvas and is not thrown off, with a different point of view. He has written the character from his perspective. But as a woman, I have my stance. I try to be real and relate to some things myself, and then try to find the answers with him,” she says adding, “I have witnessed his writing so closely. Cake was a brilliant family drama, with the female perspective, love, loss and parenting. In Barzakh, you have magic realism and supernaturalism. He pushes us all out of our comfort zones.”