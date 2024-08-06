Ananya Panday and Vihaan-starrer 'CTRL' release date out

The release date of the Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat-starrer, a thriller titled CTRL, was unveiled on Monday. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4.

The makers also released an announcement video of the film that shows a set of Ananya’s pictures. “You think you are in control of your life, joy, happiness?” reads the text in the video. As pictures of Ananya crumble in pixels, the text reads, “Think again.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in a cameo role in the Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz. She also has Shankara, alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vihaan Samat is known for the Netflix shows Mismatched as well as Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. Vihaan’s upcoming projects include the Prime Video show Call Me Bae, also starring Ananya.