Ajay Devgn commences shoot for 'Son of Sardaar' sequel in the UK

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn announced the commencement of the shoot for 'Son of Sardaar 2' through his social media handle.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the upcoming film is the sequel to Ajay’s 2012 comedy-drama 'Son of Sardaar.'

'Son of Sardaar 2' will be extensively shot in the UK, followed by India. Sharing a video showing glimpses from the shoot, Ajay wrote, “The journey of 'Son Of Sardaar 2' begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.” Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the sequel is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, Pravin Talreja and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The first instalment, a remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film 'Maryada Ramanna' (2010), told the story of Jaswinder (Ajay), who falls in love with Sukhmit (Sonakshi Sinha). It leads to an angry exchange between their families. The film was directed by Ashwini Dhir and also starred Sanjay Dutt.