Advance booking for 'Stree 2' opens ahead of August 14 release

NEW DELHI: The advance booking for "Stree 2," starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is now open, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit "Stree" and will be released in theatres on August 14, the eve of Independence Day, with night shows starting from 9:30 pm.

"'Stree 2' - Advance Booking Open Now. Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Isilye woh aa rahi hai ek raat pehle, just for you. #Stree2, the legend returns on Independence Day eve, with night shows from 9:30 pm onwards on 14th August, 2024," the studio, Maddock Films, posted on its social media pages along with a poster of the film.

"Stree 2" is set to face tough competition at the box office, with three other big-ticket movies releasing around the same time—Akshay Kumar's "Khel Khel Mein" and John Abraham's "Vedaa." Additionally, Tamil superstar Vikram's "Thangalaan," directed by Pa Ranjith, and Puri Jagannadh's "Double iSmart," featuring Telugu star Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, are also slated for an Independence Day release.

The original "Stree," co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed films of 2018. The trio is returning for this follow-up film, which, like its predecessor, is set in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named 'Stree' abducts men during the festival season. The story is based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba," which went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

"Stree 2" is produced by Dinesh Vijan through Maddock Films and Jio Studios's Jyoti Deshpande. The "Stree" films are part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan's "Bhediya" and the recently released "Munjya," featuring Sharvari and Abhay Verma.