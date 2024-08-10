Taapsee Pannu reflects on reprising Rani in 'Phir Aayi, Haseen Dilruba', her evolution as an actor

You are back as Rani in Phir Aayi, Haseen Dilruba on Netflix. She is the quintessential femme fatale, a woman who is aware of her sexuality, is unapologetic, and can even kill for what she wants. What was it like revisiting her after four years?

It was very unlike me to be Rani; nor was I the first and the obvious choice for the film. I was initially not sure about being Rani either, because I am nowhere close to her as a person and neither could I comprehend her mind space. But, the character turned out to be a gift that kept giving me love. I went in fully blank to play her and had apprehensions that either she would be a miss, or she just might bring in the wow factor. I had set myself up for failure. But, when it clicked, it became a personal victory of sorts—the fact that I put myself so out of my comfort zone, and still managed to be convincing. That is a huge victory for any actor. With Rani, I also explored a part of me that I didn’t know existed. Playing the seductress, someone using her sexuality, which I hadn’t done on or off screen. So, I discovered that I could be this person too. So, there is a sort of affection for this character, I guess.

This is your fifth collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon after Manmarziyan, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba and Dunki. What is the creative synergy between the two of you?

It has been very organic. We didn’t intend to make these many films together. I remember when I was working on Rashmi Rocket, I wanted to take it to her to write the dialogues. She contacted me for Haseen Dilruba, and like this, we just ended up working together, and you will see a lot more from the two of us. It’s a belief; she knows I will take the leap of faith with her writing, and I trust her to hold me and have my back. She understands the risk I want to take with my characters. She is always telling me that I will make you do the unexpected. She likes to put me in the deep end, and I thrive on that.