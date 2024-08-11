Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Career Leopard Award at Locarno Film Fest

NEW DELHI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was his usual charming and witty self at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland where he received the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, or career leopard, for his contribution to cinema.

The 58-year-old, who is the first Indian personality to be felicitated with the honour, was presented with the award at the Piazza Grande square packed with an 8,000-strong crowd on Saturday evening.

In his award acceptance speech, Shah Rukh thanked the audience and Locarno Film Festival's artistic director, Giona A Nazzaro for their warm welcome.

"I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen, to this really pretty, very beautiful, cultural, artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno.

So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being at home in India. Thank you so much for having me here, it's been a wonderful last two evenings, everybody, including Nazaro," he said.

"They have been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving and so has been my cooking. I can cook pasta and pizza, and also I'm learning (Italian) here in Locarno," he added.

Cinema, Shah Rukh said, is the "most profound and influential artistic medium of our age".

"Art is the act of affirming life above all. It transcends every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It doesn't need to be political, polemical, or even moralizing. Art and cinema only need to express their truth from the heart."

Referring to several of his films wherein he has played the roles of a "champ, a superhero, a zero, a dejected fan, and a very, very resilient lover", Shah Rukh said he feels encouraged after being awarded the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism at the film gala.

"I normally don't go out for occasions like this, I don't know how to relate to people or how to talk to them, I just know how to act a little bit, not too much. But I'm here tonight and I feel extremely encouraged by the Locarno Film Festival's 77th edition. I wish you all the best."