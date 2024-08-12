'Still married': Abhishek Bachchan finally breaks silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai

The internet is abuzz with rumours of a troubled marriage between actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The speculations began after Abhishek allegedly liked a post about divorce and Aishwarya made a solo appearance at a high-profile wedding last month.

However, things clearly went overboard when a false video using AI to generate Abhishek was shared by a fan account. The 'Dostana' actor is seen allegedly announcing his separation from Aishwarya Rai, even mentioning their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Times of India reported that in an interview with Bollywood UK Media, Abhishek showed off his wedding ring and assured that he was “still married.”

“I don’t have anything to say to you all about that (the rumours). You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it,” added the 'Guru' actor.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and have been together for almost 17 years now. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan who was born in November 2011. The couple have been keeping their marriage away from the spotlight in recent years.

Meanwhile on the workfront, Abhishek has gotten on board in 'King' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan.