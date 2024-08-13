Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy: Kangana Ranaut on playing Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Emergency. She portrays the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her film is said to be a biographical political drama based on the Emergency period of 1975-1977.

In a recent interview, Kangana described Gandhi’s life as a “Shakespearean tragedy” and clarified that the film doesn’t judge the former PM but offers an honest portrayal of the Emergency under her regime.

“Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It’s not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film they will realize that it is such an honest take on the Emergency, what led to it and what eventually came of it,” she stated.

The BJP MP also added that Emergency is not merely a chronological retelling of events, but a deeper exploration of power and its consequences.

Despite the sensitive nature of the subject and how she is making a film about a former leader of the opposition party, Kangana is confident in the film’s reception.

In the interview, she shared that a large team of historians worked on the film. "Nobody can get offended by this kind of honesty," she asserted.

When asked about her political career and balance, Kangana said that she has struggled to focus on her film projects ever since she became an MP representing the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

“Being a parliamentarian is a very demanding job. Especially in my constituency, we’ve had floods, so I am all over the place. I have to go to Himachal and see to it that things are being taken care of,” she shared.

It looks like the demands are taking a toll considering the fact that Kangana's film career spans from acting to direction. “My film work is suffering. My projects are waiting. I’m not able to start my shoots. I’m waiting for more [parliamentary] sessions detail, like winter session, so I can adjust my dates,” she added.

While speaking about her interest in depicting the Emergency period and essaying Indira Gandhi's role, Kangana shared a quote from Gandhi's biography by cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

“Jiddu Krishnamurti, her guru, friend and guide, asked her to call an end to it. And she said something very interesting: ‘I feel as if I’m riding this ferocious, cruel beast, which I started to love riding initially, but now I don’t think I can get off of it’,” it read. This apparently had "deeply affected" Kangana due to which she signed up for the project.

Emergency is slated for a theatrical release on September 6. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.