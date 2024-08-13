'Stree 2' poster copied from 'Stranger Things 2'? Netizens react, call it a rip-off

Ahead of it's release, Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, netizens have noticed the uncanny resemblance in the film's promo poster to the Netflix series Stranger Things.
After the makers dropped the poster for Amar Kaushik's highly anticipated sequel, the internet began accusing the makers of plagiarism. Social media users compared both posters and noted striking similarities between the two.
Like the Stranger Things 2 poster, Stree 2's poster follows the same colour scheme layout and overall design elements. Some of the cast's expressions are also eerily similar when you look at it carefully.
Sharing both posters on their social media handles, netizens started commenting on how the two mirrored each other.
"Same, same but different," one user quipped, summing up the general reaction felt by fans. Another user commented, “The pinnacle of 'You can copy my homework. Just don't make it look too obvious' type of excuse” on Reddit, while another wrote, “What Bollywood does best tbh. Copying.”
Some fans have also defended the Hindi film's poster, arguing that while the colour palette may be similar, there are notable differences in the background and the inclusion of specific film references.
Others have pointed out that given the supernatural themes shared by both Stree 2 and Stranger Things 2, some overlap in design elements is to be expected. Another fan added, "It's just a tribute to the supernatural genre, not necessarily a copy."
Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree and fifth instalment in the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films, following the success of Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024). Meanwhile, Stranger Things is one of Netflix's popular coming-of-age series that was released in 2017.
The ensemble cast of Stree 2 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunita Rajwar. Additionally, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan will also be seen in cameos.
The film will release in cinemas this Wednesday on August 14.