'Stree 2' poster copied from 'Stranger Things 2'? Netizens react, call it a rip-off

Ahead of it's release, Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, netizens have noticed the uncanny resemblance in the film's promo poster to the Netflix series Stranger Things.

After the makers dropped the poster for Amar Kaushik's highly anticipated sequel, the internet began accusing the makers of plagiarism. Social media users compared both posters and noted striking similarities between the two.

Like the Stranger Things 2 poster, Stree 2's poster follows the same colour scheme layout and overall design elements. Some of the cast's expressions are also eerily similar when you look at it carefully.

Sharing both posters on their social media handles, netizens started commenting on how the two mirrored each other.

"Same, same but different," one user quipped, summing up the general reaction felt by fans. Another user commented, “The pinnacle of 'You can copy my homework. Just don't make it look too obvious' type of excuse” on Reddit, while another wrote, “What Bollywood does best tbh. Copying.”