Akshay Oberoi added to Yash starrer 'Toxic'

Akshay Oberoi is set to make his Kannada film debut with the Yash-starrer Toxic. While the film went on floors only last week, our sources inform that the actor has already begun shooting for his portions.

“Akshay Oberoi’s addition to the cast brings an exciting dynamic to the film. He is an actor who always delivers a powerful performance, and pairing him with Yash is something that fans are eagerly waiting to see,” said another source close to the production team.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who earlier made Liar’s Dice (2013) and Moothon (2019). The upcoming film, billed as a big-scale action-thriller, is produced by Venkat Narayan Konandki’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Akshay was last seen in the crime-drama Ghuspaithiya, which released on August 9. Earlier this year, he also starred in Hrithik Roshan’s aerial-actioner Fighter.

The actor is currently shooting for his next, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.